194,000,000,000 Face Masks Spark Fear Of Global Plastic Crisis

Though this may be a timely issue now, it’s unfortunately not one that is going to go away any time soon either. We’ve already found evidence of PPE actually sinking below the ocean surface.

This means that there could be a totally unaccounted for concentration of PPE pollution on the seafloor, which can remain as dormant debris for centuries.

Once on the seafloor, it smothers any biological structures such as important Sea Fan beds in the UK, or coral reefs further afield.

Also, this debris entails a ‘plasticising’ effect when on the seafloor – potentially inhibiting gas exchange between the water column and sediment.