$2.82 Million Worth Of Cocaine Frosted Corn Flakes Seized By Border Police

CBP/PA Images

Many of us love frosted corn flakes for breakfast, but I don’t think we’ll be finding these boxes of cereal in the supermarket anytime soon.

A large haul of cocaine-coated cereal was recently seized by US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and has been valued at $2.82 million.

Officers in Cincinnati, Ohio, intercepted the large shipment consisting of 44 pounds of the cereal said that it was heading to a private residence in Hong Kong from South America.

Upon opening the box, a ‘greyish substance’ was discovered to be coating the cereal which was soon found to be containing cocaine. The CBP’s narcotic detector dog Bico detected the drugs in the large Hong Kong-bound shipment.

CBP

Following the discovery, Cincinnati Port Director Richard Gillespie has emphasised that drug dealers will do all they can to hide narcotics.

He added, ‘The men and women at the Port of Cincinnati are committed to stopping the flow of dangerous drugs, and they continue to use their training, intuition, and strategic skills to prevent these kinds of illegitimate shipments from reaching the public.’

According to WPCO, Cincinnati CBP officers have seized 50 shipments of roughly 433 pounds of green powder cocaine disguised as matcha or moringa powder.

CBP

It also reported that on a typical day last fiscal year, CBP seized 3,677 pounds of drugs at ports of entry across the US.

This isn’t the first time drug dealers have attempted to hide cocaine in a food shipment – last month £76 million worth of the class A drug was seized in a banana shipment in the UK.

The shipment was discovered onboard a commercial vessel at Southampton’s port on January 22 and was reportedly heading for Antwerp, Belgium. The cocaine seized weighed 946kg (2,085lb).