2 Dead And 8 Wounded In Shootings At US Beach, Virginia Beach Police Department Says

@WAVY_News/Twitter

Multiple shootings at a US beach have left two dead and eight injured, according to local police.

As per a Virginia Beach Police Department press release, officers on patrol last night, March 26, near the oceanfront between 17th Street and 22nd Street, heard multiple gunshots. Soon after, they located a number of gunshot wound victims. ‘Some of these injuries range from serious to life-threatening,’ the release notes.

As police investigated the ‘original crime scene’, shots were fired about a block away near 20th Street and Pacific Avenue, in addition to another shooting in the area. Virginia Beach Police Chief Paul Neudigate said it was a ‘separate shooting incident that we’re still trying to piece together’.

Eight people were transported to hospital in total, including a Virginia Beach officer who was hit by a car.

After officers heard the second set of shots, Neudigate said it resulted in ‘an individual being confronted by a uniform Virginia Beach police officer’, at which point the suspect was shot and killed, as reported by CNN. The chief called it a ‘police intervention shooting’.

‘One adult female victim succumbed to her injuries from a gunshot wound on the scene,’ the release reads, believed to be connected to a third, unrelated crime scene.

Neudigate said, ‘What you can see is we have a very chaotic incident, a very chaotic night in the beach. Many different crime scenes… we’ll be doing our due diligence to find the people involved in this and hold them accountable.’

It’s been reported that multiple suspects are in custody, but police haven’t released any details regarding their identities or possible motives behind the incidents. ‘With regard to the shooting, there is no suspect information available at this time. This case remains under investigation by members of the Department’s Homicide Unit,’ the release explains.’

The police department also wrote on Twitter, ‘VBPD is investigating a shooting involving several victims with possibly life-threatening injuries. Large police presence at the oceanfront between 17th and 22nd St. Please avoid the area at this time. More to follow as it becomes available.’