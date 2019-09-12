2-Year-Old Garrotted Mum On 21st Birthday In Freak Fatal Accident

east2west

A young mum died in a horrific freak accident on her 21st birthday, after getting her neck wedged in the closing window of her family’s BMW, according to reports.

Advertisements

Yulia Sharko was said to be pulling her two-year-old daughter out of the car through the half open front window seat, when the child accidentally pressed on the automatic switch, closing it.

Reports citing law enforcement say the window garrotted Yulia, who was later found unconscious by her husband Arthur, following the freak accident.

Advertisements

east2west

Arthur is said to have jammed the window to release her before pulling her ‘lifeless body’ from the car in the village of Staroe Selo, south-west Belarus.

A local report said:

Her brain suffered irreversibly due to clamped arteries.

Sadly, Yulia didn’t regain consciousness after the horrific accident, which happened on the day she was celebrating her 21st birthday.

east2west

Dmitry Ivanyuk, of the Belarus Investigative Committee, said:

Advertisements

The young woman was with her family at a friend’s house in the village of Staroe Selo. On 31 August around 4.30pm her husband found her unconscious, with her neck jammed by the window of the front left door of their family car.

east2west

The mum-of-two was taken to Brest regional hospital ‘in a grave condition with signs of mechanical asphyxia and traumas,’ he added.

The investigative committee is examining the circumstances of the young woman’s death.

Yulia and Arhur shared two children together, Margarita and Arianna.

Advertisements

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.