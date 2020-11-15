20 Arrested At 'MAGA March' As Trump Supporters And Counter Demonstrators Clash PA Images

At least 20 people were arrested at yesterday’s ‘MAGA March’ as Donald Trump supporters clashed with those supporting the election results.

Thousands of people, including members of the far-right Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers militia group, took to the streets in Washington D.C. yesterday, November 14, for the so-called MAGA March, organised by Trump supporters who are disputing the results of the presidential election.

Advert 10

The president himself made an appearance as he drove by protesters waving ‘Trump 2020’ flags, though things turned violent when protesters met counter demonstrators.

Trump MAGA March PA Images

A fight broke out between two large groups following the afternoon’s march from Freedom Plaza to the Supreme Court, with officials from the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department saying the brawl was related to the ongoing protests, NBC News reports.

Counter protesters at MAGA march burn American flag PA Images

Advert 10

At least one person was stabbed in the fight, after which they were said to be in critical condition. The groups wielded batons and pushed each other, and a female Black Lives Matter protester is said to have been knocked to the ground as Trump supporters filmed her and screamed: ‘F*ck Antifa’.

Counter protesters were seen throwing fireworks and bottles at Trump supporters as they ate at a restaurant in the early evening, and one Trump supporter threw a chair back in retaliation after a firework exploded next to where he was sitting.

Police officers wearing riot gear arrested at least 20 people, and two officers were injured throughout the day. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, per NBC, four people were arrested for firearms violations, two for simple assault, one person for assaulting a police officer, one person for ‘no permit’ and two people for acting disorderly.

Advert 10

Police also recovered seven guns throughout the day.

It is unclear whether the people arrested were supporting or against Trump, but the president seemed to make up his mind as he claimed it was ‘Antifa scum’ who ‘tried attacking people at the Trump rally’.

Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, he wrote:

Advert 10

ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA People. DC Police, get going — do your job and don’t hold back!!!

Trump later added that the ‘radical left’ were ‘easily rebuffed’ by his supporters, claiming that they then returned at night ‘after 99% of the crowd had left to assault elderly people and families’.

Advert 10

The president and his supporters continue to make unfounded claims about voter fraud in the election, though there is no evidence to support their arguments.