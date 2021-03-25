20-Year-Old With Just Days To Live Marries Girlfriend In Emotional Bedside Service

SWNS

A 20-year-old student has married his girlfriend from his bed after being told earlier this month that he has just days to live.

Owen Copland, a third-year student at Liverpool John Moores University, was diagnosed with a brain tumour in November 2020.

Shortly afterwards, he underwent a potentially life-saving operation and radiotherapy treatments, however recent scans show the tumour has grown significantly, leading to doctors having to deliver the tragic news that he could have just days to live.

Upon receiving the prognosis, Owen asked his girlfriend of two years, 21-year-old Sarah Jones, to marry him at his bedside. On March 8, gathered around him at his home in Liverpool, Owen’s friends and family arranged a wedding service complete with live music, flowers and food.

Owen’s mum, Gill, said that his best man Luke read ‘the most beautiful speech’ she has ever heard.

‘It felt good to see my friends and hear my best man’s speech, who I asked to be my best man just the day before,’ Owen said.

He added, ‘I’d been wanting to be on my game and speak to my friends online but because of Covid I couldn’t see him. So to get a speech from my best man in person was emotional for both of us.’

Owen’s diagnosis came shortly after he started suffering from severe headaches during the second national lockdown in October 2020. He had sought medical help at the time, but could not get a doctor’s appointment due to the pandemic.

Gill said it wasn’t until she had called for two ambulances and Owen was taken to hospital three times before he finally received a CT scan, which revealed he had an aggressive brain tumour.

Despite undergoing radiotherapy and a number of operations, the cancer spread to his spine.

‘I am staying positive and putting all my fight into this. I know there is no cure and the prognosis is bad but if I get told two weeks I’ll go for another week. I just want to feel better but it is what it is and we’ll deal with it,’ Owen said.

Things took a turn for the worse on March 5, when doctors informed the family that the tumour was pressing against Owen’s brain stem and causing his heart rate to drop. The wedding took place just three days later.

His mum and family are now working to raise awareness of brain tumours, an area that Gill believes lacks funding.

‘I passionately believe there should be more funding into research for brain tumours. He and others who are suffering deserve this change to happen,’ she said.

‘While all cancers and illnesses are devastating, this is in a league of its own. It’s like wading through mud. Unlike other cancers, this was something I’d never heard of; the awareness is just not there,’ she added.

Owen’s friends have also set up a GoFundMe page to support him, which you can donate to here.