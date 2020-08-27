2,000-Year-Old Redwood Trees Survive California Wildfire PA Images

2,000-year-old redwood trees in California proved they can withstand more than the test of time as they managed to survive a wildfire that swept through the area.

California has been dealing with numerous wildfires in recent weeks, with blazes tearing across more than 1.6 million acres of land and causing damage to more than 2,000 structures, as well as resulting in at least seven fatalities.

One of the affected areas is Big Basin Redwoods State Park in Santa Cruz County, which is home to a grove of redwoods and the renowned Redwood Trail. Some of the trees are up to 2,000 years old and among the tallest living things on Earth.

Trees burned in Big Basin state park PA Images

When a blaze swept through the park last week, it was feared many of the old trees would succumb to the flames. On Monday, August 24, an Associated Press reporter and photographer hiked the Redwood Trail to find out for themselves, and thankfully were met with a welcome sight.

Though the fire in Big Basin destroyed a number of buildings in the park, including its historic headquarters and campground infrastructure, it was no match for many of the trees.

Most of the ancient redwoods had managed to withstand the blaze, including one that’s known as the Mother of the Forest. That particular tree used to be the tallest tree in the park, standing at 329 feet tall, but it was stunted when the top broke off in a storm.

However, when forest fires, windstorms or lightning hit redwood trees, those that don’t topple over can resprout, so the Mother of the Forest soon had a new trunk sprout from where the old growth had been.

Laura McLendon, conservation director for the Sempervirens Fund, an environmental group dedicated to the protection of redwoods and their habitats, said the confirmation of the redwoods’ survival was ‘such good news’, NBC News reports.

She added:

I can’t tell you how much that gives me peace of mind. It will regrow. Every old growth redwood I’ve ever seen, in Big Basin and other parks, has fire scars on them. They’ve been through multiple fires, possibly worse than this.

Any trees that do fall are not wasted, as they feed the forest floor and become nurse trees from which new redwoods grow. Forest critters, from banana slugs to insects, thrive under logs.

Though the park has suffered some damage, McLendon has stressed that it will recover, saying: ‘The forest, in some ways, is resetting’.

State Parks District Superintendent Chris Spohrer added: ‘The reason those trees are so old is because they are really resilient.’

Big Basin was closed during the coronavirus outbreak, and after a short period of being re-open it is now shut again because of the fire.