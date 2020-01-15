2019 Was The Second-Hottest Year Ever, Closing Out The Warmest Decade

The decade that just ended is clearly the warmest decade on record; every decade since the 1960’s clearly has been warmer than the one before.

We crossed over into more than 2 degrees Fahrenheit warming territory in 2015 and we are unlikely to go back. This shows that what’s happening is persistent, not a fluke due to some weather phenomenon: we know that the long-term trends are being driven by the increasing levels of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.