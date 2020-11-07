2020: Election: Biden Has Won, What Comes Next PA Images

Joe Biden has become President-elect of the United States after winning the 270 electoral college votes needed to beat Donald Trump, and while the campaign might be over, the job is only just beginning.

Biden was revealed to have been chosen as America’s 46th president after voting came to an end on November 3, and the Democrat was quick to celebrate the news and assure citizens that they’d made the right choice.

Advert 10

In a statement released after his win, he said that the time had come to ‘put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation’.

Trump Predicts Pandemic Will 'Get Worse Before It Gets Better' PA Images

While Biden’s supporters might be keen for him to move into the White House immediately, there are still some steps to be taken.

It’s likely the result will be met with some legal challenges in the near future, as Trump has already shown his willingness to file lawsuits in some states that had Biden in the lead. He hasn’t had success with his attempts so far, but after accusing Biden of ‘falsely pos[ing] as the winner’, it seems he won’t go down without a fight.

Advert 10

Biden will ultimately take over from Trump in the Oval Office, and the US Constitution states that the new term of office begins at midday on January 20. At that time, Biden will attend his inauguration in Washington DC, where he and vice-president Kamala Harris will take an oath of office administered by theChief Justice of the Supreme Court.

Kamala Harris PA

The time between the election result being announced and the inauguration is known as the presidential transition. During his run for president, Biden put together a group known as the transition team, who will prepare to take over from Trump immediately after Biden has taken his oath of office.

The team will spend time picking people to serve in the cabinet, as well as discussing policy priorities and preparing to govern. According to the BBC, they will also go into the federal agencies to be briefed on matters such as approaching deadlines, budgets and which career staff do what, ensuring they are clued up for when January 20 rolls around.

Advert 10

Joe Biden Democratic National Convention - Day 3 PA Images

The information gathered by the team will be passed on to the incoming staff, and the team will still be available to help after inauguration.

Biden may meet with Trump, as former President Barack Obama did when Trump began his reign in 2016.

As for Biden’s immediate actions – I imagine there’ll be a lot of celebrating involved!

Advert 10