2020 Was First Year In History That Foreign Investment In China Overtook US, UN Says PA

The US saw foreign investment plummet alongside many countries who felt the strains of the global pandemic. However, this has allowed China to make some comparative economic gains.

In a year of turbulence, the United States saw a significant decrease in foreign investment. In fact, 2020 saw investment in the US from abroad fall by 49% to $134 billion, according to the United Nations. The global pandemic has been attributed as a key factor, and China has shown what quick action can do to strengthen investment from other countries.

China managed to increase investment by 4% to $163 billion, and this is the first time that the country has ever overtaken the US in terms of foreign investment.

American flag Pixabay

China managed to continue business operations without the loss of life and infection numbers of the United States. This is a factor in the investments of foreign countries, but it also continues a pattern of decline for the former US leader.

The US hit a high of foreign investment with $440 billion in 2015, but since then Trump’s anti-global policies have seen a steep decline in the money being invested in the country. Other countries in Asia have also managed to gain more investment during 2020, including India, which climbed 13% when compared to 2019.

It is worth noting that China and India are the outliers, and most countries saw a decrease in foreign investment during 2020. The United Kingdom and Italy saw a fall of almost 100%, and Russia also experienced a 96% drop in foreign direct investment.

PA Images

While many will be concerned that money is not being invested in their countries, it appears to be a global issue that is partly caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

James Zhan, director of UNCTAD‘s investment division, explained that there will be lasting economic effects from the pandemic:

The effects of the pandemic on investment will linger. Investors are likely to remain cautious in committing capital to new overseas productive assets.

Going into 2021, it is expected that foreign investment will continue to decline. With this in mind, many will hope that their nations can begin to recover from the pandemic and enable safe investments. This does appear to be the goal of most leaders, and newly appointed US president Joe Biden has already stated an intention to prioritise COVID-19.

The move to protect against the virus will not only lower the risk to citizens, but it is evident that it is vital in ensuring future economic growth.