2020’s Scariest Movie Is Coming To On Demand This Week

If you couldn’t see The Invisible Man in cinemas, don’t worry – he’s coming to your home this week.

The coronavirus pandemic’s effect on the film industry has been increasing in scope, with major releases such as No Time To Die and A Quiet Place Part II postponed indefinitely, and cinemas shutting until further notice.

Amid the self-isolation measures and natural anxiety in these trying times, it’d be understandable that some may have avoided venturing into screenings to catch the latest movies. Luckily, certain films are coming to streaming early as a result – including the scariest horror of the year so far.

The Invisible Man 2020 Universal Pictures

The latest twist on the classic comes from the brilliant mind of Leigh Whannell, the writer of Saw and director of Upgrade, and is currently sitting at 91% on Rotten Tomatoes.

It stars Elisabeth Moss as Cecilia Kass, who’s plagued by the apparent invisible presence of her abusive ex-partner (played by Oliver Jackson-Cohen) after escaping their home.

The Invisible Man 2020 Horror 4 Universal Pictures

The movie opens on an inhale and rarely loosens its grip on your pulse – throughout, you battle immense frustration as Cecilia is doubted by naysayers. Yet, we see her terrifying mental and physical torment behind closed doors in ways that are often unbearably difficult to endure.

Moss’s performance is utterly mesmerising – in a film landscape where releases are continually being delayed, she’s the immediate front-runner for Best Actress at the Oscars next year. But it’s also a mighty testament of Whannell’s talents (already exemplified by the bamboozling violence in Upgrade).

Could he be the answer to Universal’s Dark Universe problem? 2017’s The Mummy was, simply, a disaster – with Blumhouse’s track record for low-budget success, there’s surely something brewing behind the scenes.

The Invisible Man 2020 Horror 3 Universal Pictures

You’ll be able to stream The Invisible Man at home from this Friday, available on iTunes, Amazon and other providers. It’s a VOD release, priced at $19.99 for a 48-hour rental.

It’s dropping on home-viewing alongside The Hunt and Emma amid the widespread impact of COVID-19 on the theatrical market. Universal’s Trolls World Tour will also debut on-demand on April 10.

The Hunt 2020 Universal Pictures

Jeff Shell, CEO of NBCUniversal, said in a press conference Monday morning: ‘We hope and believe that people will still go to the movies in theaters where available, but we understand that for people in different areas of the world that is increasingly becoming less possible.’

There’s worse ways you can spend time during self-isolation.

The Invisible Man is available to watch at home this Friday, March 20.