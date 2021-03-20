21 US States Sue Biden To Reopen Controversial $9 Billion Oil Pipeline

PA Images

US President Joe Biden is facing a lawsuit across 21 states seeking to reopen the controversial $9 billion oil pipeline.

On his first day in office, Biden revoked the permit for the Keystone XL pipeline, a 1,179-mile installation which would see the movement of 830,000 barrels of crude oil from Alberta province in Canada to Illinois, Oklahoma and Texas.

While progress was slow under the Obama administration, Donald Trump tried to fast-track it prior to Biden’s action. Now, a coalition of attorneys general from 21 states across the US are suing the president.

Led by Ken Paxton of Texas and Austin Knudsen of Montana, with the cooperation of Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Indiana, Louisiana, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Utah and Wyoming, the suit accuses Biden of overreaching with his presidential powers when he revoked the permit in an executive order.

The complaint explains: ‘Revocation of the Keystone XL pipeline permit is a regulation of interstate and international commerce, which can only be accomplished as any other statute can: through the process of bicameralism and presentment. The president lacks the power to enact his ‘ambitious plan’ to reshape the economy in defiance of Congress’s unwillingness to do so.’

It continues: ‘To the extent that Congress had delegated such authority, it would violate the non-delegation doctrine. But Congress has not delegated such authority: it set specific rules regarding what actions the president can take about Keystone XL and when. The president, together with various senior executive officials, violated those rules.’

As per CBS News, Paxton said Biden had acted ‘with complete disregard for the constitutional limits on his power.’

The cancelled pipeline has resulted in nearly 1,000 employees of the TC Energy Corporation, the company which designed the pipeline, being laid off.

The main argument from the Biden administration, and one connected to environmental concerns regarding the pipeline, is it contradicts the country’s climate position.

Citing analysis, Biden earlier said: ‘Approval of the proposed pipeline would undermine US climate leadership by undercutting the credibility and influence of the United States in urging other countries to take ambitious climate action.’