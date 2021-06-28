21-Year-Old Bystander Shot In The Back In Times Square
A 21-year-old bystander has been shot in the back in New York’s Times Square following a reported dispute between six men near the Minskoff Theatre.
At around 5.15pm on the evening of Sunday, June 27, at least one of these men is understood to have opened gunfire, at a time when crowds of people were passing through the busy area.
A bullet ricocheted and hit a 21-year-old bystander, a passer-by identified as Samuel Poulin. Poulin, a Marine from Northville, New York, who had been visiting the city with his family, was taken to Bellevue Hospital in a stable condition after being treated by medics at the scene.
One witness, who had been dining at Junior’s Restaurant across the street, told CBS New York:
It was a loud pop. At first, we thought it was a firecracker. We weren’t really sure what it was. But then when the detectives started coming and all these other people started coming, we kind of thought, OK, something else is going on.
People were running towards the street where it happened, but the police made them come back the other way and then we were trapped. We couldn’t go anywhere. They told us we had to stay there, basically, until they figured out what was going on.
Officers are now understood to be looking for two suspects in relation to the shooting, which comes amid a rise in gun violence in New York City.
The New York Police Department (NYPD) says the number of shootings and victims of gun violence has soared by approximately 50% from just one year ago.
