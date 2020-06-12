21-Year-Old Colorado Woman Shot Dead After Argument About Dog Poo
A 21-year-old woman from Colorado has been shot dead following an alleged altercation regarding dog poo.
Isabella Thallas and her boyfriend Darian Simon had been walking their dog in Denver’s Ballpark neighbourhood, and gave it the command to poo. It was then that a man yelled at them from a ground floor apartment, asking them whether they were going to train their dog or just yell at it.
Isabella and Darian attempted to ignore the man, however, he then pointed a gun at them, firing multiple shots. Isabella tragically died at the scene, while Darian sustained injuries after being struck twice by the gunshots.
As reported by The Denver Post, Michael Close, 36, was arrested Wednesday, June 10, in connection with Isabella’s death after having fled Denver.
According to a probable cause statement released yesterday, June 11, by Denver police, deputies from Park County Sheriff’s Office stopped Close on Highway 285 and uncovered a rifle and a handgun on the floor of his front passenger seat.
The probable cause statement reads as follows:
In summary, the suspect got into a verbal altercation with the victims related to the victims telling the dog to poop. The suspect then shot the victims from inside his apartment.
Close has reportedly since been charged with first degree murder and aggravated assault.
You can find out more about this story in the following news clip:
Isabella’s mother has since written the following Facebook tribute to her daughter, on behalf of their family:
Today we lost a daughter, sister, grand daughter, niece and friend. The Lord called her home and she is resting in peace with Him.
Our family would like to extend an invitation to all the lives that Isabella touched at a candlelight vigil located on West 31st & Fox st at 7:30pm
We thank you for your prayers and support during this difficult time and will keep you updated on further services. We asked that you kindly respect our privacy and Isabella’s life by keeping this positive and loving.
Isabella had just celebrated her 21st birthday the week before her death, with her mother describing her as ‘a beautiful, smart, amazing woman’ in a touching birthday celebration Facebook post.
Our thoughts are with the family of Isabella Thallas at this difficult time.
A GoFundMe page established to help cover the costs Isabella’s funeral had raised more than $51,000 as of at the time of writing.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
