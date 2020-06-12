21-Year-Old Colorado Woman Shot Dead After Argument About Dog Poo

Today we lost a daughter, sister, grand daughter, niece and friend. The Lord called her home and she is resting in peace with Him.

Our family would like to extend an invitation to all the lives that Isabella touched at a candlelight vigil located on West 31st & Fox st at 7:30pm

We thank you for your prayers and support during this difficult time and will keep you updated on further services. We asked that you kindly respect our privacy and Isabella’s life by keeping this positive and loving.