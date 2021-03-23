21-Year-Old Man Charged With 10 Counts Of First Degree Murder After Colorado Mass Shooting

PA Images/CBS

A 21-year-old man has been charged with 10 counts of first degree murder following the recent mass shooting in Colorado.

The unidentified man opened fire at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder, Colorado, killing 10 people. Those who lost their lives ranged in age from 20 to 65, and included 51-year-old Boulder police officer Eric Talley.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold has said that police will ‘do everything in our power to make sure this suspect as a thorough trial,’ promising that there will be a thorough investigation.

As reported by Sky News, Boulder County district attorney Michael Dougherty has stated that Talley ‘was by all accounts one of the outstanding officers’ within the police department where he had served for ten years.

Dougherty went on to describe the shooting as a ‘nightmare’, stating:

These were people going about their day, doing their shopping. I promise the victims and the people of the state of Colorado that we will secure justice.

At the time of writing, no further details have been released regarding a potential motive for the attack.

Speaking at a press conference today, Police Chief Maris Herold read the names of all ten victims. She stated that said all the victims had been identified by the coroner’s office, and that their families had been notified before 4 am.

According to Chief Herold, officers had ran into the King Sooper grocery store within just minutes of the shooting on the afternoon of Tuesday, March 22 and stated that the suspect had been shot at least once.

The suspect, who was then taken into custody, reportedly suffered a leg injury and is said to be in a stable condition.

As reported by The New York Times, Democrat Representative Joe Neguse, of Colorado, stated that mass shootings must not be allowed to become the ‘new normal’:

In this year of separation due to Covid, of loss and of loneliness, grocery stores like King Soopers have been one of our consistent gathering places, one of the few routine activities that we’ve continued to engage in as Coloradans and as Americans. It’s hard to describe what it means for this safe place to see a horrible tragedy like this unfold.

This incident comes less than one week after a gunman opened fire at three spas in Atlanta, in an attack which left eight people dead, including six Asian women.

Our thoughts are with all those who have been affected by the Colorado shooting.