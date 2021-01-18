22 Gold Miners Have Been Trapped 1,000ft Underground For Eight Days Getty Images

Twenty-two Chinese miners have been trapped 1,000ft underground for more than a week.

On January 10, an explosion took place in the gold mine, which is located near Qixia city in eastern Shandong province, destroying the ladder and badly damaging the communications system. The cause of the explosion is currently unclear.

Advert 10

As it stands, it’s unknown how many of the miners survived the ordeal, but rescuers searching for the team said they heard ‘knocking sounds’ in response to them banging on a drilling pipe.

In addition to this, the rescue team dropped rope down to the miners and felt a pulling in response, further confirming that there were survivors.

@XHNews/Twitter

As per Insider, the surviving miners were able to pass a note through a narrow shaft that asked for medical equipment.

Advert 10

Part of the note reportedly read, ‘We are in urgent need of cold medicine, painkillers, medical tape, external anti-inflammatory drugs, and three people have high blood pressure.’

The note also said that 12 of the miners were together, four of whom were injured from the explosion. The whereabouts and state of the remaining 10 workers is yet to be determined. They also said that there were high levels of underground water, reported BBC News.

The note added, ‘Keep on with the rescue efforts. We have hope, thank you.’

@XHNews/Twitter

Advert 10

The rescue team later sent food, medicine, paper and pencils into the hole.

It’s believed the rescue team is now trying to get a phone down to the surviving miners so that they can call their families.

According to The Guardian, it wasn’t until 30 hours after the ordeal happened that it was officially reported, which has led to two senior local officials being sacked as it delayed rescue teams’ efforts.

Sadly, mining accidents in China aren’t uncommon; 23 miners died last month as a result of a carbon monoxide leak at a coal mine in the southwestern city of Chongqing. In August, another 16 miners died from carbon monoxide poisoning following a fire at the Songzao coal mine.

Advert 10

@XHNews/Twitter

To save the 12 miners near Qixia city, rescuers are apparently drilling several rescue shafts so that the workers – whom are currently located around 2,000ft away from the mine’s entrance – can be evacuated.

It’s thought that more than 300 people above ground are part of the ongoing rescue effort.