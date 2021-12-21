23-Year-Old English League Footballer Stabbed To Death Outside Restaurant
Footballer Osagi Bascome has been fatally stabbed outside of a restaurant in Bermuda.
Bascome, 23, was attending a party on St David’s Island when the tragic incident occurred.
The footballer was rushed to hospital but medics were unable to revive him, with an investigation into the incident now underway.
Detective chief inspector Peter Stableford spoke to journalists outside of the ‘Fun Zone’ restaurant where Bascome was stabbed.
He said:
We need to hear from anyone who was at the party but right now persons who were there are not talking to us. We know that people saw what happened and we would urge them to do the right thing by Osagi and tell us.
While Stableford urged witnesses to come forward, a police spokesperson told The Sun about the details of the incident.
They said:
Officers were at King Edward Memorial Hospital in connection with another matter, when they were alerted to the victim who was brought into the Emergency Department in a non-responsive state, with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.
The victim was transported to hospital via private vehicle.
Bascome – who came from a sporting family – played as a forward and signed to Bristol City in 2017. Following this, he briefly continued his career in Spain, before returning to the UK and signing with Darlington FC.
It’s currently unclear why the star was targeted.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677
