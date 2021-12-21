unilad
Advert

23-Year-Old English League Footballer Stabbed To Death Outside Restaurant

by : Shola Lee on : 21 Dec 2021 08:14
23-Year-Old English League Footballer Stabbed To Death Outside RestaurantAlamy

Footballer Osagi Bascome has been fatally stabbed outside of a restaurant in Bermuda.

Bascome, 23, was attending a party on St David’s Island when the tragic incident occurred.

Advert

The footballer was rushed to hospital but medics were unable to revive him, with an investigation into the incident now underway.

Detective chief inspector Peter Stableford spoke to journalists outside of the ‘Fun Zone’ restaurant where Bascome was stabbed.

Osagi Bascome Alamy

He said:

Advert

We need to hear from anyone who was at the party but right now persons who were there are not talking to us. We know that people saw what happened and we would urge them to do the right thing by Osagi and tell us.

While Stableford urged witnesses to come forward, a police spokesperson told The Sun about the details of the incident.

They said:

Officers were at King Edward Memorial Hospital in connection with another matter, when they were alerted to the victim who was brought into the Emergency Department in a non-responsive state, with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

The victim was transported to hospital via private vehicle.

Advert
Osagi Bascome Alamy

Bascome – who came from a sporting family – played as a forward and signed to Bristol City in 2017. Following this, he briefly continued his career in Spain, before returning to the UK and signing with Darlington FC.

It’s currently unclear why the star was targeted.

If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Boris Johnson Is ‘Reserving The Possibility’ Of Christmas Restrictions
News

Boris Johnson Is ‘Reserving The Possibility’ Of Christmas Restrictions

Teacher Who Punched And Kicked Horse In ‘Upsetting’ Video Sacked From Her Job
News

Teacher Who Punched And Kicked Horse In ‘Upsetting’ Video Sacked From Her Job

Omicron: What Christmas Restrictions Could Look Like
News

Omicron: What Christmas Restrictions Could Look Like

Crowd Shout ‘Stand Up If You Hate Boris’ At World Championship Darts
News

Crowd Shout ‘Stand Up If You Hate Boris’ At World Championship Darts

Shola Lee

Shola Lee began her journalism career while studying for her undergraduate degree at Queen Mary, University of London and Columbia University in New York. She has written for the Columbia Spectator, QM Global Bloggers, CUB Magazine, UniDays, and Warner Brothers' Wizarding World Digital. Recently, Shola took part in the 2021 BAFTA Crew and BBC New Creatives programme before becoming a journalist at UNILAD, where she works on breaking news, trending stories, and features.

Topics: News, Football, investigation

Credits

Metro

  1. Metro

    Footballer, 23, who played in English leagues stabbed to death outside restaurant

 