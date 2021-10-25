25-Year-Old Instagram Influencer Anjali Ryot Dies Following Shootout

@thestylelagoon/Twitter

A young Instagram influencer and another bystander have been killed after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout in Mexico.

Anjali Ryot, a 25-year-old travel vlogger, and German tourist Jennifer Henzold, a 35-year-old engineer, were both killed by gunfire when they got caught in the middle of a gang shootout in Tulum.

Henzold was rushed to hospital, however Ryot was declared dead at the scene by medics. Three other tourists were also injured, including a Dutch woman and a pair of German men.

Ryot had more than 42,000 Instagram followers and, according to her social media, was from Himachal, India, but lived in San Jose, California.

She had been dining at a bar in the town, called La Malquerida, when the gunfire broke out. It was known to be a hub for tourists, New York Post reports.

Since the incident, which occurred at around 10.00pm local time, per News.com.au, a travel advisory has been issued by the German Foreign Office.

German tourists who are currently visiting resorts in Mexico have subsequently been told to ‘not leave [their] secured hotel facilities’ if they are in the ‘Tulum or Playa del Carmen area’.

According to prosecutors, the gunfire took place between two drug-dealing gangs, who have been known to operate in the area. The local district attorney said investigations confirmed there was ‘an armed clash between criminal groups dedicated to the sale of drugs’.

Alamy

James Graham, an American tourist who had come to Tulum in the hopes of buying a property, said the ‘surprising’ shooting gave him second thoughts.

Graham was looking to rent out the property as an Airbnb, but hadn’t realised ‘this type of crime’ would be ‘where the main tourist areas are, just because it’s such a big part of the economy’.

He concluded: ‘You would think that you would be very careful to make sure that you know the tourists feel very safe coming here.’

Marciano Dzul Caamal, the mayor of Tulum, took to Twitter to respond to the tragic event.

He said:

I strongly condemn the tragic events that occurred last night in Tulum in which two people lost their lives and three others were injured.

Caamal said he had ‘instructed the Municipal Police to collaborate in the investigation’ and that the incident was ‘already being investigated by the Attorney General’s Office of the State of Quintana Roo’.

He concluded by reiterating that ‘security is [his] priority’ and that he would work to restore peace in the area.