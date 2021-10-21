25-Year-Old Man Charged With Sir David Amess Murder
A 25-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.
Amess, who worked as the representative for Southend West in Essex, was stabbed to death on Friday, October 15, while meeting his constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea. He passed away at the scene from multiple stab wounds.
The politician was raised in London’s East End and had worked as an MP for Southend West for 38 years. He first entered parliament in 1983 and participated in a number of Commons committees during his time in Westminster.
The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) announced today, October 21, that a 25-year-old identified as Ali Harbi Ali has been charged with the murder of the 69-year-old, Sky News reports.
In a statement, Nick Price from the CPS said:
The CPS has authorised charges against Ali Harbi Ali for the murder of MP Sir David Amess on Friday 15 October 2021. We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations.
He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts. This follows a review of the evidence gathered by the Metropolitan Police in its investigation.
The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against Mr Ali are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.
Ali is a British man of Somali heritage whose father is a former adviser to Somalia’s prime minister, according to BBC News.
Amess was described by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as ‘one of the kindest, nicest, most gentle people in politics’ in a tribute in which he also commended his ‘outstanding’ campaigning work on endometriosis, animal cruelty and fuel poverty.
He commented: ‘David was a man who believed passionately in this country and its future. We’ve lost today a fine public servant and a much-loved friend and colleague.’
The Archbishop of York, Stephen Cottrell, suggested positioning a statue of Amess at the end of Southend pier following his death.
Topics: News, Conservative, no-article-matching, Now, parliament