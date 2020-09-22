unilad
Advert
Advert
Advert
Advert

2,500-Year-Old Grave Of Ancient Warrior Couple Discovered In Siberia

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 22 Sep 2020 15:35
2,500-Year-Old Grave Of Ancient Warrior Couple Discovered In Siberia2,500-Year-Old Grave Of Ancient Warrior Couple Discovered In SiberiaArcheology at Novosibirsk State University

A 2,500-year-old grave containing the bodies of an ancient warrior couple, their child and their elderly servant has been discovered in Siberia.

Archaeologists believe the couple were in their 30s and that they were Scythian warriors. Along with the skeletons, former belongings of theirs, including weapons, were found as well.

The grave is located in Khakassia by was found by one of the teams of the Askiz archaeological expedition of the Institute of Archeology and Ethnography SB RAS and OOO Arkhgeoproekt. It’s thought this particular burial was part of the Tagar culture which flourished between the 8th and 2nd centuries BC in South Siberia.

Advert

While the skeletons of the two women and man were almost perfectly intact, the skeleton of the baby is thought to have been scattered across the grave which is said to have been caused by rodents eating the skin of the deceased.

Archeology at Novosibirsk State University

Dr Oleg Mitko, head of Archeology at Novosibirsk State University, said:

The man and woman lying next to them were about 35 and 45 years old, and the woman at their feet was about 60 or older. Also in the burial were found the remains of a newborn baby no more than a month old, but fragments of its skeleton were scattered throughout the grave, possibly as a result of the activity of rodents.

Advert

It’s reportedly quite rare to find the graves in these states – typically peoples’ graves were robbed and ransacked by others knowing that they will have been buried with some of their most important belongings. Senior researcher Yuri Vitalievich Teterin said they repeatedly come across looted graves and that usually the skeletons are scattered around.

Along with the skeletons, the grave had a bronze weapon, a round mirror and a miniature comb made of horn were discovered.

Archeology at Novosibirsk State University

Dr Mitko said:

Advert

We have an impressive set of weaponry. We found close fight weapons in a female grave, which is not so typical. The woman had a battle axe.. so she was a part of a warrior strata.

Teterin added, ‘The man had two axes and two bronze daggers. It is a brilliant burial in that there is authentic bronze weaponry.’

Despite researchers describing the younger woman and the man as ‘warriors’, it’s believed they died from an infection rather than from battle as there were no immediate evidence of battle wounds. It’s likely the elderly woman and child died of the infection as well.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Archaeology, grave, Novosibirsk State University, Now, Scythian warriors, siberia, World News

Credits

FEDERAL STATE BUDGETARY INSTITUTION OF SCIENCE INSTITUTE OF ARCHEOLOGY AND ETHNOGRAPHY and 1 other

  1. FEDERAL STATE BUDGETARY INSTITUTION OF SCIENCE INSTITUTE OF ARCHEOLOGY AND ETHNOGRAPHY

    Siberian archaeologists have found an untouched burial ground of the Scythian time in Khakassia

  2. Daily Mail

    Grave of an ancient 'Scythian warrior couple', a baby and an elderly servant 'who all died of an infection 2,500 years ago' is discovered in Siberia

 