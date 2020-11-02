27 Missing Children Rescued By US Marshals In Virginia
US Marshals have discovered 27 missing children following a rescue operation in the state of Virginia.
The US Justice Department announced the rescue on Friday, October 30, following the successful completion of ‘Operation Find Our Children’, a five-day effort by members of law enforcement.
The department has also confirmed the location of six additional children who had previously been reported as missing, but were subsequently discovered by marshals as being with their legal guardian.
This marks the latest success in a series of US Marshals Service-led operations in 2020, carried out with the intention of reuniting endangered or missing children in the US with their legal guardians.
More than 60 investigators made up the primary team, collaborating with the Virginia Department of Social Services and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children as well as a team of medical professionals.
Nick E. Proffitt, US Marshal for the Eastern District of Virginia, made the following remarks in a press release:
I can think of no more critical or satisfying mission for a law enforcement officer, than rescuing an endangered child.
This operation brought together a formidable team that was, and is, determined to come to the aid of our youth and bring to justice those among us that choose to prey on these vulnerable children.
I am proud of the Deputy Marshals in the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia and their partners for the work they accomplished this week – and the results speak for themselves; these 27 children are safe once again.
I am deeply humbled and highly honored that our team in Eastern Virginia is a continuing part of this critical Marshals Service mission. We want the missing children across this great nation to know the US Marshals Service will never stop looking for you, we will find you.
This year alone, the US Marshals Service has recovered more than 440 children across various US states, including Georgia, Ohio, Indiana, and Louisiana.
US Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, G. Zachary Terwilliger, said:
What a tremendous testament to the power of cooperation and the mission of federal, state, and local law enforcement.
There is no greater mission than that of protecting and rescuing the most vulnerable. A huge debt of gratitude to the U.S. Marshal’s Service for their leadership of this operation and to all of the brave women and men of law enforcement who are responsible for saving these children.
The US Marshals Service has reportedly found more than 2,000 missing children since 2005, and have recovered missing children in 75% of cases over the past five years. Out of the children who were recovered, 72% were found within seven days.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence regarding the welfare of a child, contact the NSPCC on 0808 800 5000, 8am–10pm Monday to Friday, 9am–6pm weekends. If you are a child seeking advice and support, call Childline for free on 0800 1111.
