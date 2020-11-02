27 Missing Children Rescued By US Marshals In Virginia

I can think of no more critical or satisfying mission for a law enforcement officer, than rescuing an endangered child.

This operation brought together a formidable team that was, and is, determined to come to the aid of our youth and bring to justice those among us that choose to prey on these vulnerable children.

I am proud of the Deputy Marshals in the Eastern and Western Districts of Virginia and their partners for the work they accomplished this week – and the results speak for themselves; these 27 children are safe once again.

I am deeply humbled and highly honored that our team in Eastern Virginia is a continuing part of this critical Marshals Service mission. We want the missing children across this great nation to know the US Marshals Service will never stop looking for you, we will find you.