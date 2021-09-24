unilad
Advert

£280,000 Of Blue WKD Stolen As Runaway Lorry Crashes On Tarmac

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 24 Sep 2021 12:47
£280,000 Of Blue WKD Stolen As Runaway Lorry Crashes On TarmacAlamy/@SandyK1LL/Twitter

Scottish police are investigating a theft where thousands of pounds worth of Blue WKD was stolen.

It’s believed the theft was a planned robbery after thieves used a convoy of lorries to steal the large amount of the vodka-based alcopop.

Advert

The ordeal took place on Monday, September 20, after a number of pallets all loaded with Blue WKD were taken from Caledonian Bottlers in Cumnock, Scotland.

The pallets stolen have been valued at around £280,000.

Bottles of WKD (Alamy)Alamy

The burglars initially broke into the establishment on Saturday, September 18, The Daily Record reports, before returning a couple of days later.

Advert

One of the vehicles used in the theft was later found on fire on Monday night. A picture taken at the scene shows the burnt lorry, with hundreds of WKD bottles smashed on the road.

Scottish police have since appealed to the public for their help, and warned them to be wary of buying discounted bottles of the alcohol.

Detective Constable Hugh Dempster at Kilmarnock police office said:

Advert

I would like to speak to anyone who has any information on the actual break-in at Caledonian Bottlers or anyone who may have seen a convoy of three HGV vehicles leaving the premises.

I’d also ask any drivers who were travelling on the A76 towards Mennock, late on Monday evening, to check their dash-cam footage as they may have captured one or more of the stolen vehicles.

‘Anyone who is offered Blue WKD alcohol at a much-discounted price is also asked to contact police immediately as this may be the stolen alcohol,’ the detective continued.

People with information on the matter have been asked to call police at Kilmarnock on telephone number 101 quoting incident number 1765 of September 20 2021, or to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Sex Education’s Gillian Anderson Was Awarded A Very NSFW Cake Following Emmy Win
Film and TV

Sex Education’s Gillian Anderson Was Awarded A Very NSFW Cake Following Emmy Win

Uma Thurman Opens Up About Her Abortion As She Addresses Texas Law
Film and TV

Uma Thurman Opens Up About Her Abortion As She Addresses Texas Law

Gabby Petito: Body Found Confirmed To Be That Of Missing YouTuber
News

Gabby Petito: Body Found Confirmed To Be That Of Missing YouTuber

Gabby Petito: Eyewitness Reports Seeing Brian Laundrie Acting ‘Weird’ In Park Where Body Was Found
News

Gabby Petito: Eyewitness Reports Seeing Brian Laundrie Acting ‘Weird’ In Park Where Body Was Found

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: News, Alcohol, Now, Police, robbery, Scotland

Credits

The Daily Record and 1 other

  1. The Daily Record

    Raiders steal £250k Blue WKD from Scots bottling plant before fleeing in tractors

  2. WalesOnline

    Blue WKD worth £280,000 stolen

 