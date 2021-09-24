£280,000 Of Blue WKD Stolen As Runaway Lorry Crashes On Tarmac
Scottish police are investigating a theft where thousands of pounds worth of Blue WKD was stolen.
It’s believed the theft was a planned robbery after thieves used a convoy of lorries to steal the large amount of the vodka-based alcopop.
The ordeal took place on Monday, September 20, after a number of pallets all loaded with Blue WKD were taken from Caledonian Bottlers in Cumnock, Scotland.
The pallets stolen have been valued at around £280,000.
The burglars initially broke into the establishment on Saturday, September 18, The Daily Record reports, before returning a couple of days later.
One of the vehicles used in the theft was later found on fire on Monday night. A picture taken at the scene shows the burnt lorry, with hundreds of WKD bottles smashed on the road.
Scottish police have since appealed to the public for their help, and warned them to be wary of buying discounted bottles of the alcohol.
Detective Constable Hugh Dempster at Kilmarnock police office said:
I would like to speak to anyone who has any information on the actual break-in at Caledonian Bottlers or anyone who may have seen a convoy of three HGV vehicles leaving the premises.
I’d also ask any drivers who were travelling on the A76 towards Mennock, late on Monday evening, to check their dash-cam footage as they may have captured one or more of the stolen vehicles.
‘Anyone who is offered Blue WKD alcohol at a much-discounted price is also asked to contact police immediately as this may be the stolen alcohol,’ the detective continued.
People with information on the matter have been asked to call police at Kilmarnock on telephone number 101 quoting incident number 1765 of September 20 2021, or to call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 where anonymity can be maintained.
