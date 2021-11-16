3 Dead And 500 Injured As ‘Biblical’ Storm Prompts Scorpion Attacks

Alamy

Three people have died and more than 500 people have been injured as a rare storm in Egypt washed swarms of scorpions into people’s homes.

The southern Egyptian city of Aswan was struck with thunderstorms, hail and torrential rainfall on Friday, November 12, marking a stark contrast from the usual one millimetre of rainfall per year in the area.

Pictures from the area shared online show streets flooded with rainwater, plus damage to houses, vehicles and farms.

Aswan’s governor Ashraf Attia said the three people who lost their lives in the flash floods were members of Egypt’s security forces.

As well as causing power outages and road closures, the heavy rains forced swathes of Egypt’s fat-tailed scorpions out of their hiding places and into people’s homes, resulting in more than 500 injuries.

People can die from scorpion stings within an hour if not treated, however acting health minister Khalid Abdel-Ghafar confirmed in a statement cited by The Guardian that no deaths were reported from scorpion stings.

Wounded Aswan residents were taken to hospitals to receive anti-venom injections, Egypt’s state-run Al Ahram newspaper said, per CNN, with doctors recalled from annual leave and hospitals put on high alert to help deal with the fallout.

The Ministry of Health assured it had more than 3,000 doses of anti-venom available in Aswan, with extra doses sent to nearby mountain and desert areas to treat those who had been stung.

Symptoms of stings from the fat-tailed scorpions include severe pain, sweating, vomiting, fever, diarrhoea, muscle tremors, and head twitching. Anti-venom can both prevent symptoms and help stop them when they start to worsen.

Social media users have expressed their shock at the dramatic scenes, with one person describing the scene as ‘biblical’.

The floods were the worst the area has seen in 11 years, Attia said. Rainfall is forecast to continue for the coming days over parts of South Sinai and the south of Egypt.

