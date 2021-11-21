30 Activists Supporting Insulate Britain Arrested After Causing Chaos On Major London Bridge

We are living through scary times. Experts are telling us that COP was a fatal failure and there’s no time to lose. History tells us that civil disobedience is the key to driving urgent social change. And now the full force of the state and the judiciary is being wielded against us, to outlaw peaceful protest.

We are now banned from protesting in the streets. But these streets are ours, and we must not allow ourselves to be driven from them – not now, when we have everything to lose. All roads are now historic sites of civil resistance. We are in resistance. And we call on everyone to join us.