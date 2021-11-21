unilad
30 Activists Supporting Insulate Britain Arrested After Causing Chaos On Major London Bridge

by : Julia Banim on : 21 Nov 2021 10:30
A group of 30 climate change activists have been arrested after carrying out a sit-down protest on a major bridge in London.

The demonstration on Lambeth Bridge, which disrupted traffic in the capital for several hours, was held in support of nine Insulate Britain activists who were this week jailed after breaching an injunction intended to stop campaigners from blocking roads.

The nine Insulate Britain activists in question were sentenced on Wednesday, November 17 at the High Court after admitting to partaking in a blockade at junction 25 of the M25 at rush hour on October 8.

As reported by Sky News, the arrests made on Saturday came after the protest was hit with Public Order Act conditions.

The demonstration reportedly involved as many as 250 people who had marched up to the bridge from the Royal Courts of Justice. It’s understood that some protesters later caused further disruption at nearby Vauxhall Cross, before roads were reopened by police.

The Metropolitan Police stated:

Lambeth Bridge has now been reopened, 30 arrests were made for breach of S14 conditions.

As per a press release from Extinction Rebellion, protest attendee Gully Bujack, said:

We are living through scary times. Experts are telling us that COP was a fatal failure and there’s no time to lose. History tells us that civil disobedience is the key to driving urgent social change. And now the full force of the state and the judiciary is being wielded against us, to outlaw peaceful protest.

We are now banned from protesting in the streets. But these streets are ours, and we must not allow ourselves to be driven from them – not now, when we have everything to lose. All roads are now historic sites of civil resistance. We are in resistance. And we call on everyone to join us.

Insulate Britain has said it was not involved with organising the bridge event, which is said to have been community-led.

