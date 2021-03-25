30 Members Of Congress Write Letter Urging Biden To Rethink Cannabis Firings

PA Images/Pexels

Congressmen and women are urging President Joe Biden to put a stop to the White House’s marijuana firings, after the POTUS was branded ‘out of touch’.

A total of 30 Congress members signed a letter calling on the Democrat leader to pull a U-turn on suspending, firing and side-lining White House staffers who previously used marijuana.

Just last week it was revealed that dozens of young White House staff members had been suspended, asked to work remotely, or even forced to resign, after revealing they had smoked cannabis.

The letter, which was led by Earl Blumenauer, who founded the Congressional Cannabis Caucus Don Beyer, along with Jared Huffman, Mondaire Jones, and Barbara Lee, has now called on Biden to ‘clarify [his] employment suitability policies.’

The Congress members expressed their ‘dismay’ over the decision and have urged Biden and his team to ‘clarify your employment suitability policies, remove past cannabis use as a potential disqualifier, and apply these policies with consistency and fairness,’ as per the Daily Beast.

They went on to praise the current administration’s decision to remove prior cannabis use as an automatic disqualifier for White House staffers, instead opting to evaluate it on a case-by-case basis.

However, the letter alleges that the way in which the policies have been applied to staffers is ‘inconsistent and unfair’, adding that even senior officials, including Vice President Kamala Harris, have admitted to prior cannabis use. And yet, young staff are losing their jobs over the same issues.

The White House has defended its decision to fire former staff members, with press secretary Jen Psaki claiming the five particular staffers also ‘raised other security issues.’

‘There were, as I noted in our comment last week, five individuals who are no longer employed at the White House,’ she told reporters.

‘A number of them there were other security issues raised and that is an unfortunate conclusion of course.’

Psaki added, as per the Independent:

But what we tried to do was enable additional members of the team, who would not have been able to continue serving in past administrations, to continue serving by updating our policy in coordination with the security service.

Many people, including serving Democrats, have criticised the move to fire the staffers, pointing out the cannabis use took place in states where the drug is currently legal for either medical or recreational use, despite it being illegal under federal law.