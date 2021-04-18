unilad
Advert

$300 Billion Worth Of Bitcoin Wiped Out After Overnight Crash

by : Julia Banim on : 18 Apr 2021 18:31
$300 Billion Worth Of Bitcoin Wiped Out After Overnight CrashPA Images

$300 billion worth of bitcoin has been wiped out following an overnight crash.

The cryptocurrency market was seen to plummeted in the early hours of Sunday, after blackouts across China’s Xinjiang region, one of the most important regions for the cryptocurrency on Earth.

Advert

The blackout, caused by a coal mine explosion on April 10, reportedly resulted in significant declines in the mining rates—tanking prices of bitcoin, sparking billions of dollars worth of liquidations.

BitcoinPA Images

As per crypto-data website CoinMarketCap, this overnight crash led to the total market capitalization of cryptocurrencies worldwide plummeting by an approximate $310 billion in under 24 hours.

This caused the market to shrink from over $2.2 trillion to less than $1.9 trillion by around 8 am ET.
By 9:45 am, the market had risen once again to around $1.95 trillion.

Advert

Analysts have attributed these losses to an almost 50% decline in bitcoin’s hash rate, as per Honest Columnist, a rate which measures the total processing power used to mine bitcoin as well as to process transactions.

As reported by Forbes, despite these difficulties, the price of bitcoin is still up by an extraordinary 750% this year, with experts no longer viewing bitcoin as being an unreliable store of wealth.

On Friday, April 16, Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said:

Advert

The challenge [with] bitcoin is how widely will it be adopted—right now, it’s clear it’s a store of value.

It obviously moves a lot in value, so that may keep it from spreading too far as a medium of exchange and wide adoption, but that can change and that will evolve.

Cryptocurrency researcher and former Forbes contributor Willy Woo tweeted, ‘Price and hash rate [have] always been correlated’, making reference to a similar sudden crash in November 2017, remarking that once the hash rate begins to normalize, bitcoin’s price will also start to recover.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Grandma With Dementia Sues Police After She Was Tackled Picking Flowers
News

Grandma With Dementia Sues Police After She Was Tackled Picking Flowers

New Zealand To Consider Ban On Smoking For People Born After 2004
Health

New Zealand To Consider Ban On Smoking For People Born After 2004

At Least Eight People Killed In Mass Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Building, Police Confirm
News

At Least Eight People Killed In Mass Shooting At Indianapolis FedEx Building, Police Confirm

The Last Of Us Casts Gabriel Luna As Pedro Pascal’s Brother Tommy
Film and TV

The Last Of Us Casts Gabriel Luna As Pedro Pascal’s Brother Tommy

Julia Banim

Jules studied English Literature with Creative Writing at Lancaster University before earning her masters in International Relations at Leiden University in The Netherlands (Hoi!). She then trained as a journalist through News Associates in Manchester. Jules has previously worked as a mental health blogger, copywriter and freelancer for various publications.

Topics: News, Bitcoin, China, crash, cryptocurrency

Credits

CoinMarketCap and 2 others

  1. CoinMarketCap

    Bitcoin

  2. Honest Columnist

    Crypto Flash Crash Wiped Out $300 Billion In Less Than 24 Hours, Spurring Massive Bitcoin Liquidations

  3. Forbes

    Crypto Flash Crash Wiped Out $300 Billion In Less Than 24 Hours, Spurring Massive Bitcoin Liquidations

 