300 Dead Birds Mysteriously Fall Out Of The Sky On Welsh Island

BPM Media/North Wales Live

In some horror movie-type sh*t, 300 birds have mysteriously fallen out of the sky, leaving them scattered down a road in North Wales.

The masses of dead birds were discovered in Anglesey by Hannah Stevens, who had seen the flock flying around earlier that day.

Stevens said she had initially seen them flying overhead before landing and appearing to eat something in the road.

Just an hour later, she returned to the road to find the large flock of starlings dead, leaving her confused as to what had happened to the feathered creatures.

After telling her partner, Dafydd Edwards, he decided to go see it for himself and filmed the dead birds in what can only be described as looking like a crime scene.

Edwards said:

I counted 150 last night but I gave up as there’s just hundreds of them littered everywhere. It’s as if they just dropped down dead from the sky. My partner spotted it when she was on the way to the doctor’s yesterday late afternoon. She said she saw hundreds of them flying over and thought it looked amazing, but on her way back around an hour later they were all dead in the road. I didn’t believe her so I went to see for myself. It’s very strange, I can’t put my finger on it. There are still some alive in the hedges today but it’s all unexplained at the moment.”

PA

Edwards has contacted the North Wales Rural Crime Team and the Animal and Plant Health Agency in the hope that they can shed some light on to how the birds died.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]