3,000 People Attend Parish Council Zoom Meeting And More Chaos Erupts

Handforth Parish Council

A Parish Council, which went viral after one of its heated Zoom meetings was leaked, is at the centre of another row, after thousands attended its latest meeting.

Councillors from Handforth Parish Council found themselves constantly being interrupted by members of the public, after thousands decided to attend the open meeting.

More than 3,000 people tuned in to the latest meeting, with many interrupting proceedings to shout out catchphrases from the video that went viral earlier this month.

You can watch a clip from the chaotic meeting here:

‘Do you have the authority?’ One troll questioned, while another added, ‘read the standing orders, read them and understand them.’

It comes after a previous meeting between the planning and environment committee went viral, thanks to a hilarious row between chairman Brian Tolver and clerk Jackie Weaver. Although the meeting actually took place back in December, it wasn’t shared on social media until earlier this month.

And it seems as though the tensions haven’t quite died down yet, after a member of the public asked if Tolver would like to apologise for his actions in the previous call, and the chairman responded by asking for the person to be muted.

You can watch the previous meeting here:

The councillors went on to argue, once again, about the previous meeting’s minutes, recorded by Weaver, while Tolver tried to defend the need for approval for future meetings.

After being told that they would need to vote on the matter, instead of having it decided by the chairman, Tolver left the meeting while the vote was being carried out.