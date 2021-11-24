30ft Duck-Billed Dinosaur Found In ‘World Famous’ Discovery

Fox 2 News

A rare duck-billed dinosaur has reportedly been discovered in Missouri, in what fossil researchers have described as a ‘world famous’ find.

Fossil remains thought to belong to the 30ft dinosaur were uncovered 45 miles south of St Louis, Missouri by a team of researchers from the Chicago Field Museum and the Sainte Genevieve Museum Learning Center in Missouri.

Parrosaurus missouriensis – known as duck-bills – were herbivores named for their duck beak-shaped mouth and snout. It’s thought to be the first time fossils belonging to a duck-bill have been found in the United States.

Speaking about the find, palaeontologist Guy Darrough told KTVI News that he ‘[couldn’t] imagine anything that’s more impressive than what we’ve discovered here.’

Darrough, who alerted the researchers after first discovering a juvenile fossil, explained: ‘I eventually talked to Pete Makovicky, curator of dinosaurs at the Field Museum. He came down and looked and said, ‘Yeah, you guys got dinosaurs.”

Subsequent excavation uncovered the fossil remains of both adults and juveniles belonging to the species, which, according to The Independent, is considered Missouri’s ‘official dinosaur.’ It’s believed the find marks the discovery of a new genus of duck-bill.

‘This is in fact a remarkable site in one of the best dinosaur locals east of the Great Plains,’ Makovicky said.

Yet, incredibly, KTVI News reports that it’s not actually the first time someone has come across dinosaur bones in this area. According to the local news station, another set of bones was found by former owners of the property in the 1940s, but no further research into the fossils was done at the time, leaving the duck-bill fossils to lie undetected for a further 80 years.

