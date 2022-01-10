3,112 Cannabis Plants Worth £3 Million Seized In Birmingham

West Midlands Police

£3 million worth of cannabis plants have been discovered in an abandoned warehouse in Birmingham, police have confirmed.

In a statement, West Midlands Police said officers executing a raid on the Digbeth address following a tip-off discovered 3,112 cannabis plants, unveiling a massive cannabis factory spread over three floors – one of the biggest seizures made by the police in recent months.

It’s suspected the factory may have links to an organised crime gang. Three men, understood to be from Vietnam and in the country illegally, were arrested during the raid on suspicion of cannabis cultivation. The three men, who have not been named, appeared in Birmingham Magistrates Court on Friday, January 7.

Upon discovering the factory, police also found the local electricity supply had been bypassed by a trench dug into the road to tap into the mains, allowing the factory to illegally power the lighting and extraction system.

‘This was a really extensive set-up, not the biggest we’ve encountered but certainly up there in terms of scale,’ said Cannabis Disposal Team Manager Mike Hall in a statement. ‘We received intelligence suggesting the property was being used as a drugs factory and acted quickly on that information to execute a warrant.’

The discovery is one of a number of cannabis factories uncovered by West Midlands Police in recent weeks, including one containing plants worth £250,000 on a residential Birmingham street made just two days prior to the Digbeth discovery, the Birmingham Mail reports.

A spokesperson for the police said: ‘A 22-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of cultivating cannabis and later released under investigation.’

Hall urged members of the public who suspect a property near them is being used to grow cannabis to contact the police. ‘Cannabis factories like this are often linked to organised and violent crime, tend to attract anti-social behaviour, and are serious fire risks because of the way electricity is bypassed and the dodgy wiring,’ he said.

Anyone with information relating to the recent discovery is asked to contact West Midlands Police on Live Chat through their website, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.