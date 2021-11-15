£33,000,000 Worth Of Cocaine Discovered In Onion Rings Lorry

Alamy

A stash of cocaine worth £33,000,000 was discovered by Border Force officers in a shipment of onion rings headed for the UK.

418kg of the Class A drug was found in a lorry at Coquelles, near Calais, on November 11, according to the National Crime Agency (NCA).

NCA branch commander Mark Howes said: ‘This was a really significant amount of drugs taken out of circulation.’

Piotr Perzenowski, a 30-year-old lorry driver from Poland, has been charged with smuggling Class A drugs

He appeared at Folkestone Magistrates’ Court on Saturday, November 13, and is remanded to appear at Canterbury Crown Court on December 13, Metro reports.

‘The seizure will deprive the organised crime group responsible for them of profit which would have fuelled more offending. Working with our partners such as Border Force we will continue to fight the Class A drugs threat in our mission to protect the public,’ Howes added.

Alamy

The find comes after a rise in drug crimes in the UK last year. According to the Drug Crime statistics for England and Wales, the UK recorded around 175,000 drug offences in 2019-2020, up 13% on the previous year.

The NCA, in part, attributes this rise to ‘county lines’, explaining: ‘County Lines is where illegal drugs are transported from one area to another, often across police and local authority boundaries (although not exclusively), usually by children or vulnerable people who are coerced into it by gangs.’

The law enforcement agency went on to say that unity between countries can help deal with smuggling offences.

‘Illegal drugs are a global threat. To combat organised crime groups operating across borders we cannot deal with the UK in isolation – we must work with partners around the world to coordinate action and prevent illegal drugs from reaching the UK in the first place.’

The agency went on to explain how their international work is a ‘key asset in enabling us to tackle the threat before drugs reach the UK’. ‘Working with partners such as Border Force, the Royal Navy, European and American authorities we have conducted several maritime operations to seize large quantities of drugs at sea,’ the NCA added.

This international work is how the £33,000,000 worth of cocaine was discovered last week.