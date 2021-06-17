34 Women Sue Pornhub For Running A ‘Criminal Enterprise’

PA Images/Pixabay

Pornhub is being sued by a group of women for running a ‘criminal enterprise’ without consent.

34 women have shared their harrowing experiences of finding out Pornhub had been profiting from images and videos of them that they had not approved.

While the women have asked to remain anonymous, their experience has included their sexual assault being uploaded and staying on the site as well as videos of them having underage sex with former partners.

PA Images

On the back of these experiences, which one woman told CBS ‘will forever haunt my dreams,’ legal action is being taken. A draft of the lawsuit says MindGeek, the parent company of the likes of Pornhub, YouPorn and Xtube, ’embraced under-age, non-consensual, and pirated content in its business’ and ‘profited from content produced through human trafficking.’

Michael Bowe, the lawyer representing the women, said:

The online porn industry has essentially been the Red Light District of commerce. This new industry of online porn, for the last 10 years, has been allowed by law enforcement, government entities, to operate by a different set of rules. Basically, no rules or oversight.

Bowe argues this lack of oversight let the privacy of the women involved in the case be violated, and the group are now calling for changes.

Last year, MindGeek removed the ability of users to download videos and added a verification process. The company told CBS News they were ‘committed to eradicating illegal content.’ Despite these measures, the company is accused of failing the women involved in this case.

PA Images

Bowe noted:

This case is not about porn, it’s about rape. This is a legitimate industry that consenting people have every right to participate in. It just needs to be done legally and not with illegal content.

Shockingly, 14 of the 34 women involved in the case said they were underage in videos uploaded to Pornhub. Furthermore, 14 of the women were victims of people charged or convicted of sex crimes. Evidently, there is a clear need for the videos to be removed, but the women have been told they need to prove they are in the videos and found that content has been re-uploaded to other sites after being taken down.

In response to the accusations, MindGeek said:

The spread of illegal content is an existential threat to the internet, and every platform has the moral obligation to join the fight against it. Illegal material on the internet harms its victims, internet users and all platforms that operate online. Any suggestion that the company tolerates or celebrates this material is patently false.

This lawsuit asks the federal court in California to order MindGeek to pay damages to the victims of the videos that the company profited from. The lawsuit hopes that these damages could reach hundreds of millions of dollars and that MindGeek will be held criminally responsible for its perceived compliance in the distribution of illegal material.