40-Year-Old Becomes Second Person In World To Be Cured Of HIV, Doctors Say

A 40-year-old man is the second person in the world to be cured of HIV, doctors have said.

Adam Castillejo, who is known among the medical community as the ‘London patient’, remains free of the virus 30 months on from the last time he received anti-retroviral therapy.

It is a huge breakthrough for the medical world, after the first person, Timothy Brown from Berlin, was cured of the virus back in 2011.

As per a study published in The Lancet journal, Castillejo has no detectable virus in his blood, semen, or tissue.

Scientists believe that stem-cell treatment he underwent to cure his cancer was the breakthrough in his recovery. This is because the donors who he received stem cells from possess a unique gene that gives protection against HIV.

According to the findings, the stem cell transplant can halt HIV’s ability to replicate because it replaced Castillejo’s immune cells with donor ones that can resist the infection.

The report said 99% of Castillejo’s immune cells have been replaced by the donor cells.

Scientists believe Castillejo has been cured for life, writing that his results exceed mathematical modelling which suggested that cure for life was 98% likely in cases where 80% of immune cells were donor-derived.

Professor Ravindra Gupta from the University of Cambridge, a lead researcher of the study, told BBC News: ‘This represents HIV cure with almost certainty. We have now had two and a half years with anti-retroviral-free remission.

‘Our findings show that the success of stem-cell transplantation as a cure for HIV, first reported nine years ago in the Berlin Patient, can be replicated,’ Gupta said.

While Castillejo’s cure is significant, Gupta said this treatment is extremely high-risk and will likely only be used in those patients who are both HIV positive and diagnosed with cancer.

‘It is important to note that this curative treatment is high-risk and only used as a last resort for patients with HIV who also have life-threatening haematological malignancies. Therefore, this is not a treatment that would be offered widely to patients with HIV who are on successful anti-retroviral treatment,’ Gupta said.

Last year, Castillejo told The New York Times he wants to be an ‘ambassador of hope’.

‘This is a unique position to be in, a unique and very humbling position. I want to be an ambassador of hope,’ he said.