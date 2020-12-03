400 Global Politicians Demand Jeff Bezos Pay More Tax

PA

400 politicians from all over the world have demanded that Amazon’s Jeff Bezos pay more tax, as well as asking the multibillionaire to increase his employee’s wages and to do more to protect the environment.

The letter written to Bezos claims Amazon has dodged and dismissed its debts to workers, societies, and the planet and that the world knows his company can afford to pay its workers.

The beginning of the letter addresses how Amazon became a trillion dollar corporation over the course of the pandemic and how Bezos has since become the first person to amass $200 billion in personal wealth.

PA

Like all major corporations, Amazon’s success would be impossible without the public institutions that citizens built together over generations. But instead of giving back to the societies that helped it grow, the corporation starves them of tax revenue through its world beating efforts at tax dodging. In 2019, Amazon paid just 1.2% tax in the US, the country it is headquartered in, up from 0% the two previous years

While those behind the letter understand that Amazon is not alone it its ‘bad practices’, it dubs the online company as ‘at the heart of a failed system that drives the inequality, climate breakdown and democratic decay that scar our age’.

The letter comes after Amazon workers across 15 different countries held protests on Black Friday, November 27, where they campaigned for better pay and improved working conditions,The Independent reports.

Amazon Reports Record $96.2 Billion Sales In Just Three Months PA

Following the opening statement, politicians demand 25 things which they described as ‘common demands’.

The five key points asked for are: to improve the workplace; to respect workers’ universal rights; to provide job security; to operate sustainably and to pay back society. These points are broken down further into how the politicians want these things to be achieved.

Linking to the demands, a recent report conducted by Amnesty International found that Amazon had has used surveillance technologies to track its workers and had not taken enough steps to protect workers.

Bezos PA

In addition to this, Amazon’s Global Security Operations Center was f0und to be receiving updates on labour-organising activities at warehouse.

Responding to these claims Amazon said, ‘Like any other responsible business, we maintain a level of security within our operations to help keep our employees, buildings, and inventory safe.’

In regards to Amazon’s carbon footprint, last month Bezos pledged $10 million towards fighting climate change. The first round of funding saw $791 million donated to 16 organisations which Bezos described as ‘just the beginning of my $10 billion commitment to fund scientists, activists, NGOs, and others’.