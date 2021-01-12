400,000 People Sign Petition Calling For Proud Boys To Be Listed As Terrorist Organisation PA Images

More than 400,000 people have signed a petition demanding the Proud Boys be listed as a terrorist organisation following the attack on the US Capitol last week.

Members of the far-right organisation were among the Donald Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol building on January 6 as lawmakers gathered to confirm Joe Biden’s election win.

Trump has repeatedly refused to condemn the group, and in fact told them to ‘stand by’ during a debate with Biden last year.

Trump PA Images

In the wake of last week’s insurrection, which resulted in five deaths, a Change.org petition has been set up titled, ‘Declare the “Proud Boys” a Terrorist Organization.’

The page describes the group as a ‘radical, dangerous, racist [and] transphobic group’, and claims Trump’s order to ‘stand by’ was a ‘call for national terrorism’.

The page description adds, ‘Within an hour this group had the slogan printed and were thrilled to be given direction by their leader. This vile group must be declared a Terrorist Organization before more deaths occur.’

Officers fighting off rioters at the Capitol PA Images

At the time of writing, January 12, the petition has received more than 417,000 signatures, with a goal of 500,000.

The page details the history of the Proud Boys before adding, ‘Ideologically, members subscribe to a scattershot array of libertarian and nationalist tropes, referring to themselves as anti-communist and anti-political correctness. Please sign so we can let our government know we will not stand for such injustice!’

The Proud Boys was founded in 2016 and in the past five years has made itself widely known as being an anti-immigrant, all-male group notorious for violent political confrontations.

The group’s name is a reference to a song from Disney’s Aladdin, and members are often seen wearing black and yellow Fred Perry polo shirts along and Trump’s controversial ‘Make America Great Again’ hats.

Members of the organisation must declare they are ‘a Western chauvinist who refuses to apologise for creating the modern world’, and their beliefs encapsulate Trump-promoted ideologies, libertarianism and traditional gender roles.

The move to brand the Proud Boys as a terrorist organisation has received political support in Canada, where opposition party leader Jagmeet Singh urged the government to ‘act urgently to stop the outbreaks of hate here in Canada by banning and designating the Proud Boys as a terrorist organisation’, according to The Independent.

The Change.org petition calls upon President-elect Biden, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, the Department of Justice, the Department of Homeland Security, and the Department of Counter-Terrorism to enforce the declaration.