48-Year-Old Woman Who Spent Two Years Posing As 22-Year-Old Daughter Pleads Guilty

by : Shola Lee on : 11 Dec 2021 16:37
48-Year-Old Woman Who Spent Two Years Posing As 22-Year-Old Daughter Pleads Guilty

Laura Oglesby, 58, has pleaded guilty to charges of fraud after posing as her 22-year-old daughter for two years.

In 2016, Oglesby applied for a social security card with her estranged daughter’s name, Lauren Ashleigh Hays.

For the next two years, she resided in Mount View, Missouri, where she had a job at the city library, with residents believing Oglesby was two decades younger than she really was.

Mountain View Police Chief Jamie Perkins told The New York Times that ‘everybody believed it’. He went on to add that even Oglesby’s romantic partners weren’t aware of her real age.

Police car (Alamy)Alamy

Perkins said:

She even had boyfriends that believed that she was that age – 22 years old.

The woman also enrolled in university and took out student loans with the identity.

Oglesby pled guilty on Monday, December 6 to one count of intentionally providing false information and faces up to five years in jail.

She reached a plea agreement, which means she has to pay $17,521 to Southwest Baptist University and to her daughter.

Reportedly, under her daughter’s identity, Oglesby received $9,400 in student loans, $5,920 in Pell Grants, $337 for books and $1,863 in finance charges from the university.

Police (Alamy)Alamy

While Oglesby denied her real identity when pulled over during a traffic stop by Mountain View police, she admitted her true identity when shown evidence the police force has amassed.

Perkins offered some explanation as to why Oglesby stole her daughter’s identity.

The police chief said:

She was just running because she was in a domestic violence relationship, and she’d been running for years. We don’t know her life story outside of what she told us, but we know what happened here.

