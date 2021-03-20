50% Of UK Adult Population Has Received First Dose Of Coronavirus Vaccine

PA Images

More than 50% of the UK’s adult population has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Today, March 20, Health Secretary Matt Hancock announced the country had passed the milestone, as part of efforts to get all 32 million people in the top nine priority groups vaccinated by April 15.

He tweeted: ‘Yesterday, we vaccinated more people than any day yet. I’m delighted to be able to say that we’ve now vaccinated half of all adults in the UK. The vaccine is a national success story and our way out of this pandemic. When you get the call, get the jab.’

In addition to those who’ve received their first vaccine, more than two million people across the UK have also received their second dose.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson received his first coronavirus jab at St Thomas’ Hospital in London yesterday. He said: ‘I had a wonderful nurse called Lily and she said… you’re going to feel a shock. I literally did not feel a thing.’

He added: ‘So it was very good, very quick. Everybody when you do get your notification to go for a jab, please go and get it. It’s the best thing for you, best thing for your family and for everybody else.’

While there had been recent concerns regarding ties between vaccines and blood clots, the European Medicines Agency said it was ‘safe and effective’ and countries which had paused their rollout amid worries have already pledged to resume vaccinations, including France, Italy and Germany.

Johnson said: ‘Don’t just listen to me, listen to all the scientists, listen to what the European Medicines Agency had to say yesterday, to what the MHRA has said. The risk [of not getting the jab] is COVID, this is a great thing to do.’

