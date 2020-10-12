50 Richest Americans Have More Wealth Than Poorest 165 Million Combined

PA Images

2020 has been a financially tough year on everyone but American billionaires have seen their wealth continue to increase throughout the pandemic.

While many people across the globe have lost their jobs, the likes of Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk have been rolling in the cash with billionaires’ wealth having risen to over $10 trillion in recent months.

Further proving the ridiculous amounts of money that’s been made by some of the most wealthy, new data has found that 50 of America’s richest people’s net worth combined is equal to the combined money and assets of the poorest 165 million Americans.

Bill Gates PA Images

The data looking at the first half of the year was put together by the Federal Reserve. According to statistics, the poorest 50% of US residents hold just $2.08 trillion of net worth (1.9% of all household wealth).

Reportedly income inequality is highest in the US compared to the likes of Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the UK.

As per Huffington Post, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in a speech earlier this month at the annual meeting of the National Association for Business Economics:

Combined with the disproportionate effects of COVID on communities of color, and the overwhelming burden of child care during quarantine and distance learning, which has fallen mostly on women, the pandemic is further widening divides in wealth and economic mobility.

Money Pexels

Powell added, ‘A long period of unnecessarily slow progress could continue to exacerbate existing disparities in our economy.’

A report by Swiss bank UBS has recently been released breaking down billionaires’ revenue which found that between April and July they increased their wealth by 27.5%.

There’s also been in increase in the number of billionaires across the world. It went up from 2,158 in 2017 to 2,189 on October 7 meaning while many were facing unemployment or being furloughed, the rich became richer.

Elon Musk PA Images

Explaining how this happened, UBS said that while the stock markets endured a slump, the world’s rich list had bet on it rebounding which, in turn, catapulted their fortunes. By having ‘the stomach’ to buy shares when markets were crashing, their wealth has hit ‘a new high’, surpassing the previous peak of $8.9 trillion in 2017.

