$500 Million Of Marijuana Seized In Single Drug Bust

Oregon State Police/Alamy

Oregon police have seized 500,000 pounds of marijuana in a single bust, with a ‘conservative’ estimated street value of $500 million.

On November 18, 2021, police state that the Drug Enforcement Section (DES) team served a search warrant in the White City area of Oregon, where five industrial-sized warehouses had been zoned for commercial use.

More than 100 people were initially detained, identified and interviewed before ultimately being released, with police noting that several such individuals were found to be ‘migrant workers living on-site in subpar living conditions without running water’.

Oregon State Police

The search operation took place over the course of a two-day period, with officers uncovering ‘an epic amount of illegal, processed marijuana’ plus a firearm during the raid.

Oregon State Police have advised that ‘this is a very involved investigation’ that ‘will be ongoing for several weeks’. More information will be released once available.

As reported by The Washington Post, last week, Jackson County Sheriff Nathan Sickler told lawmakers that soaring crime rates in Southern Oregon are believed to be connected with thousands of illegal marijuana farms which have recently been set up in the past year.

Alamy

Sickler said:

We’ve had stabbings, robberies, thefts, burglaries, homicides, sex crimes, motor vehicle accidents, DUIs, all related to the influx of the marijuana-cannabis industry in our in our valley. It is certainly an issue we deal with on a daily basis here.

Oregon legalised recreational marijuana back in 2015, and under state law, those over the age of 18 may use cannabis within limits. However, it is still illegal to manufacture marijuana without first obtaining a licence.