53% Of Republicans Want Donald Trump To Run For President in 2024, Poll Shows

by : Emma Rosemurgey on : 17 Feb 2021 12:41
53% Of Republicans Want Donald Trump To Run For President in 2024, Poll ShowsPA Images

Despite an election defeat, unfounded claims of voter fraud, riots and two impeachments, the majority of Republicans are still in favour of keeping Donald Trump at the helm of the political party.

A recent poll by Politico found that an overwhelming 53% of Republican party members want the former POTUS to run for president again, when President Joe Biden’s first term comes to an end in just under four years.

Former Vice President Mike Pence came in second place with just 12% of the vote, with Trump’s eldest son Donald Trump Jr taking third place with 6% of the vote. Meanwhile, former US ambassador Nikki Haley, who has distanced herself from Trump, also received 6% of the vote.

PA Images

Several of Trump’s loyal supporters came low in the polls, including Florida Senator Marco Rubio with 2%, Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton with 1%, and South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, also with just 1%.

Meanwhile, Ted Cruz, a key player in challenging key swing state vote results, received 4% of the vote, while Josh Hawley, another state challenger, received 1%.

Trump, who was recently acquitted of inciting insurrection during his impeachment trial earlier this month, told his followers that ‘our historic, patriotic and beautiful movement to Make America Great Again has only just begun‘.

Donald TrumpPA Images

On leaving the White House last month, Trump made several comments alluding to the fact that he planned to return in some capacity in the next four years.

Despite remaining loyal to Trump during his four-year term, Pence came under fire from the then president and his followers after the presidential election. Many of the rioters who stormed the US Capitol building on January 6 could be heard chanting ‘hang Mike Pence’ and other abuse after he refused to overturn Biden’s election win at the request of Trump.

Pence’s polling result could suggest that many of Trump’s loyal followers have not forgiven him for refusing to intervene in the election results, despite zero evidence of the results being rigged.

Mike PencePA Images

The poll was conducted just after Trump was cleared of the allegations made against him, and found that 59% of respondents in the party wanted to him remain in a key position within the Republican Party.

Meanwhile, Biden has received an impressive 62% approval rating following his first month in the White House; a score that is already much higher than any received by Trump during his entire four years in office.

Topics: News, Donald Trump, Mike Pence, Now, US, US Politics

