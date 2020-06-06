57 Police Officers Resign ‘In Disgust’ Following Suspensions Over Shoved Pensioner

57 Police Officers Resign 'In Disgust' Following Suspension Over Shoved Pensioner WBFO/News 4 Buffalo

The Buffalo Police Department’s entire 57-member emergency response team has resigned, after two officers were suspended without pay for pushing an elderly man to the ground amid Black Lives Matter protests.

Advert

On Thursday evening, June 4, Martin Gugino was shoved to the ground and injured as officers cleared Black Lives Matter protesters from Buffalo’s Niagara Square in New York. In a video of the incident, the 75-year-old can be seen bleeding from the ear as he lies motionless on the ground. He was later taken to hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Two officers have since been placed on unpaid leave pending an investigation, with New York Governor Andrew Cuomo describing their actions as ‘wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful’. On Friday, the entire tactical unit resigned allegedly in support of the suspended officers, according to the police union.

Buffalo’s Police Benovolent Association (PBA) confirmed to Spectrum News that the team resigned ‘out of support for the suspended officers, as well as the disgust with the admin’. PBA president John Evans additionally told WGRZ it was due to ‘the treatment of two of their members, who were simply executing orders’.

Advert

Evans explained to The Buffalo News:

Our position is these officers were simply following orders from Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia to clear the square. It doesn’t specify clear the square of men, 50 and under or 15 to 40. They were simply doing their job. I don’t know how much contact was made. He did slip in my estimation. He fell backwards.

You can watch the original incident in the video below. Warning, graphic footage:

During a press conference, Erie County Executive Marc Poloncarz said he was ‘exceptionally disappointed’ by the mass resignation, adding that it ‘indicates to me that they did not see anything wrong with the actions last night’.

Michael J. DeGeorge, the director of communications for the City of Buffalo and thereby the spokesperson for Mayor Byron W. Brown, the police department and other agencies, previously echoed Evans’ sentiments, saying Gugino had ‘tripped and fell’ during a ‘skirmish’.

In an apology issued today, DeGeorge said:

Advert

Let me offer a wholehearted apology for the initial misinformation that was sent out last night regarding the incident in Niagara Square. I was obviously working with incomplete details during what was a very fast-moving and fluid situation. I would never purposely mislead the media or our residents.

The response to the officers’ resignation was overwhelmingly negative on social media, with one user writing: ‘Seize the day Buffalo, hire 57 better men/women. The ones you had were broken!’

Another user wrote: ‘When all 57 Buffalo police officers on the emergency response team resign because two were suspended for knocking down a 75-year-old man and sending him to the hospital, this seems like an opportunity to find 57 new police officers who don’t approve of assaulting senior citizens.’

Brown, who called the incident ‘disheartening’, said in a statement that Buffalo ‘will be safe this weekend’ despite the officers’ resignation. ‘We have a contingency plan, we always have a contingency plan,’ he said, also confirming that emergency response team (ERT) only resigned from their immediate unit, rather than the force as a whole.

However, while the PBA states the ERT resigned as a show of support for the two suspended officers, other sources attribute it to the union’s June 5 decision to ‘not pay for any ERT or SWAT members’ legal defense related to these protests going forward’.

One officer, who hasn’t been named, told 7 Eyewitness News:

I don’t understand why the union said it’s a thing of solidarity. I think it sends the wrong message that ‘we’re backing our own’ and that’s not the case. We quit because our union said [they] aren’t legally backing us anymore. So why would we stand on a line for the City with no legal backing if something [were to] happen? Has nothing to do with us supporting.

A further anonymous officer added: ‘Some of them probably resigned because they support the officer. But, for many of us, that’s not true… you can’t ask people to do something and then when they do it and it goes bad then you just say they’re on their own.’

Advert

Push (People United for Sustainable Housing), a Buffalo-based advocacy group, described Gugino as ‘a tireless fighter against injustice of all types for many years in our city’, as per BBC News.

Cuomo confirmed in a news conference that he’d spoken with Gugino following the incident. ‘Thankfully he is alive. You see that video, and it disturbs your basic sense of decency and humanity,’ he said. The governor also urged prosecutors to move forward ‘fairly but quickly’ in the wake of George Floyd’s death at the hands of Minneapolis police.