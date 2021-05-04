unilad
6-Year-Old Who Was Paddled By Headteacher Getting Therapy

by : Daniel Richardson on : 04 May 2021 14:24
The child who was paddled by a headteacher in a viral video is now receiving therapy because of the incident.

In disturbing footage, a six-year-old child was seen being bent over and paddled multiple times on the backside. The incident took place at Central Elementary School in Clewiston, Florida and the woman with the paddle appears to be the headteacher of the school.

Many were shocked that the person holding the camera didn’t intervene. It turns out it was the child’s mother who was holding the phone and they did not stop the incident because of confusion about what was unfolding. Fortunately, they did take action afterwards and the child involved is now receiving an appointment with a therapist.

After the incident, the child’s mother told WINK News:

The hatred with which she hit my daughter, I mean it was a hatred that, really I’ve never hit my daughter like she hit her. I had never hit her

The treatment the child received is now being investigated by Hendry County Sheriff’s Office, despite initial reluctance to go to the authorities.

According to the family’s lawyer, Brent Probinsky, both parents of the child are undocumented immigrants in the United States. As a result, there was hesitation to report what happened because of fears of deportation. In the end, the incident was reported and the family are taking steps to recover from the bizarre and shocking event.

Probinsky has stated that the family now has a therapist and the first appointment will take place this week. As per TMZ, the family’s lawyer explained that the mother of the child feels incredible guilt about what happened. Probinsky had previously noted that the child involved was scared and ‘feels vulnerable.’

In terms of legal proceedings, the attorney has stated that the case is being reviewed by the Florida Dept. of Education, the school district and the state attorney’s office. The lawyer has described the event as aggravated battery and is appealing to officials to strip the principal and her clerk of their education licenses. This would mean the teachers could not teach in the state of Florida again.

In some parts of the state, this kind of violent punishment is allowed. Fortunately for the child and their family, a legal case should be able to be presented as in Hendry County, where this incident took place, corporal punishment is banned.

