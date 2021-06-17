6-Year-Old Who Was Paddled By Teacher Still Feeling Pain

WINK News

A six-year-old who was beaten with a paddle by a Florida elementary school principal is still experiencing ‘severe pain,’ several months after the incident, her mother has said.

A lawyer speaking on behalf of the family said the child was receiving physical therapy for injuries sustained by the paddling, adding that she was continuing to suffer from pain in her back and hips, as well as numbness in her legs.

Brett Probinsky previously confirmed that the child was in therapy following the incident, which he says left her ‘terrorized’ to the point that she was unable to sleep.

Brent Probinsky/Wink News

The news comes after WINK News revealed on Wednesday, June 16, that the principal – named Melissa Carter – had previously paddled two other students, and would face a hearing with the Florida Department of Education to determine whether her educational license would be revoked.

Despite these developments, the local school board this week announced Carter would be reinstated to her position after having been suspended pending an internal investigation into the incident, which took place on April 13. Meaaw reports Carter has since signed an oath promising that she will not paddle students again.

Warning: Distressing Content

Carter was placed under criminal investigation after footage of the incident emerged, however last month the State Attorney’s Office confirmed she would not face charges after it found that ‘using a paddle to spank a child is not likely to cause death or great bodily harm,’ and that by witnessing the beating the mother had given consent for the teacher to administer corporal punishment on her behalf.

As well as receiving physical and psychological therapy for the trauma of the experience, TMZ reports that the mother of the child has since moved her to a new school.

