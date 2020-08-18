60-Year-Old Black Man Shot In Head By Georgia State Trooper On Way Home From Buying Wife Soda

60-Year-Old Black Man Shot In Head By State Trooper On Way Home From Buying Wife Soda Lewis Family Attorney Francys Johnson/PA

A White Georgia State Trooper has been fired and charged with murder after a 60-year-old Black man was shot dead during a traffic stop.

Julian Edward Roosevelt Lewis, from Sylvania, was pulled over on August 7 by Jacob Gordon Thompson, 27, who noticed the driver’s broken tail light.

The incident began at 9pm, when the trooper first caught sight of Lewis’s Nissan Sentra. Shortly after following him and forcing the vehicle into a ditch, Thompson opened fire – Lewis was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

As per The New York Times, Francys Johnson, an attorney representing Lewis’s family, explained that he was ‘no threat as a 60-year-old man just trying to make it home from a convenience store run’ to buy a grape soda for his wife.

In order to get him to pull over, Thompson used his patrol car to force Lewis to turn sideways into a ditch, known officially as a PIT manoeuvre. The trooper then exited his vehicle and saw Lewis with both hands on the wheel, who reportedly tried to drive towards him.

Julian Lewis

As per CNN, a police report released by the Georgia Department of Public Safety claims that Thompson saw Lewis ‘wrenching the steering wheel in an aggressively back and forth manner towards me and my patrol vehicle’.

Thompson added: ‘It appeared to me that the violator was trying to use his vehicle to injure me. Being in fear for my life and safety, I discharged my weapon once. After I fired, the violator sat back motionless.’ Lewis’s family weren’t informed of his death until 1am the next day.

However, Johnson said: ‘It is not altogether clear to us that Mr. Lewis was trying to flee.’ There’s no video footage available from the pursuit – strange considering the Georgia State Patrol’s website says it was the ‘first agency to equip all of its patrol cars with dash-mounted cameras’.

According to a statement from the Georgia Department of Public Safety, Thompson was fired for his ‘negligence or inefficiency in performing assigned duties; or commission of a felony’ and charged with felony murder and aggravated assault. He was later booked into Screven County Jail.

Johnson added that Thompson, who had been a trooper since 2013, and another officer had received more than a dozen complaints from locals, with the lawyer crediting the trooper’s quick dismissal and charges with the current ‘outrage’ – Lewis’ death comes after the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery and Rayshard Brooks, among others.

Georgia Trooper Jacob Thompson

Johnson added:

This is a problem with policing, even if you have a good trooper with an excellent character, if he’s operating within a flawed and corrupt system the outcomes are going to be not good for the citizens. This is not a Southern problem, this is not a Georgia problem, this is an American problem because these incidents are taking place across the country. It is a too familiar narrative. The burden always falls to citizens to remain calm, to comply. And police officers who have training and experience are given justification in just about all of those instances.

In a statement, Lewis’s wife Betty said: ‘I want justice for Julian. This is one step towards justice.’

