600 Gallons Of Diesel Fuel Spilled Near The Galapagos Islands

Over 600 gallons of diesel fuel have spilled out into the ocean near the Galapagos archipelago, an area known to be amongst the most biodiverse ecosystems on the Earth.

The spill happened after a crane collapsed while loading a container holding an electric generator onto the barge carrying the large amounts of fuel, causing it to sink.

The incident happened at a port off San Cristobal Island, the easternmost island within the archipelago often referred to as the ‘Enchanted Islands’.

Thankfully, none of the crew members were seriously injured, however the spilled oil is a threat to the animals living in the fragile ecosystem of the Galapagos.

According to France 24, authorities in Ecuador have described the spill as being ‘under control’, having activated emergency protocols to minimise the environmental risks.

Galapagos National Park (GNP) personnel have stated that military personnel and environmentalists were ‘putting up containment barriers and absorbent cloths to reduce the environmental risk’ at The UNESCO World Heritage Site.

As reported by France 24, the presidential communications office has given the following statement:

The situation is under control, and a series of actions have been deployed to mitigate the possible effects.

Galapagos Minister Norman Wray has made the following remarks:

Approximately 600 gallons of diesel were in the Orca barge. It’s being handled in way to prevent a significant environmental impact. That stain is contained. The efforts to recuperate that diesel continue.

Famous for being the location which led Charles Darwin to his groundbreaking theory of evolution, the beautiful archipelago is home to various species which can be found nowhere else on Earth.

This includes small mammals known as rice rats, lava lizards, and the flightless cormorant, as well as certain species of iguanas, giant turtles, and sea lions.

