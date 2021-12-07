68 Medics From Same Hospital Are Covid Positive After Christmas Party

Alamy

Nearly 70 medics caught COVID-19 after attending a Christmas party in Spain.

68 doctors and nurses from Málaga’s regional hospital tested positive for COVID-19 after attending a party with around 170 people on December 1.

The guests reportedly handed in a negative antigen test before the event but over half are now isolating, with the infected medics said to have all been fully vaccinated and showing mild to no symptoms, as per BBC News.

The news comes after Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez urged people to remain wary of COVID-19 during the festive season, saying ‘we must not lower our guard’.

In the last few weeks, Spain has reported an increase in cases amid growing concern surrounding the Omicron variant worldwide.

Four new cases of the new variant have been found in Spain’s Balearic islands, bringing the total confirmed cases of the Omicron variant to nine in the region.

As per The Telegraph, some of the symptoms of the new variant can include high pulse rate, fatigue, aching muscles, ‘scratchy throats’ and try coughs, along with high temperatures.

Since the start of the pandemic last year, Spain has recorded a total of around 5.1 million COVID-19 cases and 88,000 deaths.

