6ix9ine Reportedly Ordered To Continue Working With Police After Prison Release

Tekashi 6ix9ine has reportedly been ordered to continue working with officers even after he’s been released from prison.

Following his release, Tekashi – real name Daniel Hernandez – will reportedly cooperate with the US Attorney’s Office, providing them with information which could prove useful for ongoing and future investigations.

Hernandez has cooperated with the police since his arrest, and has testified against alleged members of Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

This is according to legal documents obtained by TMZ, with the news outlet reporting that the rapper could be released ‘as early as next August’.

TMZ have also reported the court’s recommendation that Hernandez be incarcerated in a correctional facility as close to New York City as possible, so that family members will easily be able to visit him.

On Wednesday, December 18, Hernandez after being charged in his racketeering case.

On top of his two year prison sentence, Hernandez, has incurred penalties which include five years of supervised release, a fine of $35,000, and 300 hours of community service. As a condition of his release, Hernandez will also enrol in an outpatient mental health program.

Hernandez has already spent over a year in federal prison after being arrested in 2018 on federal racketeering charges.

Handing down the sentence, Judge Paul Engelmayer made the following comments, as per courtroom reports from Inner City Press:

You have been in custody for 13 months. I agree you deserve a great deal of credit for cooperation. However, I cannot agree with your counsel that time served is appropriate. In my judgement, your conduct is too violent and selfish to make 13 months reasonable. You will not be going free today.

Judge Engelmayer continued:

Before you, the gang didn’t fight with rap entourages. They had no independent interest in going after musicians and their management groups. … I reject the portrait of you as a passive participant.

Hernandez was arrested in 2018, facing nine overlapping charges for gun possession, attempted murder and gang activity.

He initially pleaded not guilty, but changed his plea to guilty in January 2019. Within this same time period, it was reported Hernandez had opted to cooperate with the government, however it was later understood he had begun working with the prosecution the day following his arrest.

Even after pleading guilty, Hernandez was still looking at a 37-year prison sentence, although his testimony earned him a 51K letter in which prosecutors recommended a reduced sentence.

Hernandez also sent a letter of his own to Judge Engelmayer, expressing remorse over his actions as well as his affiliations with the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods.

