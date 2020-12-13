7-Year-Old Raises $20,000 For Hospital Pandemic Gear By Selling Bracelets PA Images

A seven-year-old has raised more than $20,000 for a Chicago-based children’s hospital by making bracelets out of rubber bands.

Hayley Orlinsky set out with a target to raise $200 for the Ann and Robert H Lurie children’s hospital, but 8,000 bracelets later, she’s surpassed her target by 100 times.

The second-grade student’s bracelets became somewhat of an online sensation, and she’s even sold her designs to customers as far away as Italy.

Hayley’s bracelet making business began as a one-woman-band, but it wasn’t long before friends from summer camp were enlisted to help with the production of the elastic band accessories.

‘Every day the campers had the choice to help Hayley make bracelets, and she would come home with hundreds. It was really helpful to us,’ Hayley’s mum, Lori Orlinsky, told CNN.

Hayley added:

Yeah, because that’s when we were really in a tight squeeze.

The seven-year-old opted to donate all of the money raised to the Lurie Children’s hospital, because she spent time in its intensive care unit shortly after her birth. The money went towards personal protective equipment and research efforts.

‘It was just a time when the world was at odds with each other and we had people from all walks of life donate,’ Lori said of her daughter’s efforts.

‘This is proof that in really trying times we can all come together under a little girl with a beautiful mission.’

What an amazing and kind young girl.

