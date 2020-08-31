unilad
7-Year-Old With Cerebral Palsy Raises More Than £15,000 By Climbing Ben Nevis

by : Julia Banim on : 31 Aug 2020 18:51
A seven-year-old boy with cerebral palsy has raised over £15,000 for disability equality charity Scope by climbing Ben Nevis.

Caeden Thomson, of Corby, Northamptonshire, was born 12 weeks premature, and has had to undergo gruelling physiotherapy during his first seven years on Earth, as well as hydrotherapy and speech and language therapy.

Medical experts told his parents that he would never walk, but Caeden has now exceeded all expectations; trekking 1,345m (4,413ft) up the highest mountain in Britain.

According to his his Just Giving page, Caeden is ‘a very happy boy, who tries his very best not to let his disability stop him from keeping up with his 2 older siblings and his friends’.

The page continues:

Although at birth we were told Caeden would not be able to sit, walk or talk, he has pushed himself to be the fantastic character he is today.

He walks, sometimes using a walking frame / stick, he plays as any other seven year old would do, and has an amazing personality. He told us that he is so lucky for all the things he has had in his life, that he wants to give back.

Caeden reportedly underwent training for his climb, with his physiotherapists reportedly ‘happily encouraging such a task’.

At the time of writing, Caeden has raised well over £15,000 through Just Giving, far exceeding his original target of £8,000.

Caeden’s mission took place on Saturday, August 29. The climb began at approximately 9.00am, with Caeden reaching the top by 5.30pm. The group then made their way to the bottom of the mountain again at 10.30pm.

As reported by BBC News, Caeden’s mother Lisa Thomson has described her son as being ‘an absolute legend’, and said the challenge had been ‘much harder than any of us really expected’.

Lisa continued:

From three quarters up the pathway is just massive piles of boulders and very hard to climb, and even at the top we didn’t think he would make it down.

There were danger areas where carrying was really difficult, so he did have to walk down a lot of it too. Bless him. We are all super proud of him.

Speaking on This Morning after Caeden’s climb, Lisa said:

There are no words better than being proud. Proud isn’t good enough, this boy needs an award.

The money raised will reportedly go towards helping others to access the range of opportunities and treatments that Caeden has benefited from.

A very well done to Caeden, a true inspiration.

You can donate to Caeden’s Just Giving page for yourself here.

Julia Banim

Topics: News, Ben Nevis, Caeden Tompson, Cerebral Palsy, Corby, Now, Scope

