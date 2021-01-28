71-Year-Old Armed Man With 20 Rounds Of 9mm Ammo Arrested Near US Capitol PA

A 71-year-old man has been arrested after being found near the US Capitol armed with a 9mm gun and 20 rounds of ammunition.

The man was parked near an intersection today, January 28, near the Rayburn House Office Building in downtown Washington DC.

It’s unclear if the man intended on entering the building, but in the wake of the riot on January 6, security has heightened in the area.

He is yet to be identified.

Police US Capitol PA Images

Five people died as a consequence of the Capitol riots, which saw hundreds of supporters of former president Donald Trump storm the building.

NBC 4 reporter Scott MacFarlane tweeted the news of the person’s arrest writing at 2,55pm GMT, writing, ‘BREAKING: 71 y/o man arrested with gun and 20 rounds of 9mm ammo.. while parked in intersection near Rayburn US House Office Building.’

He has since tweeted:

Waiting for charging documents. This case is most likely to be a DC Superior Court case. Not seeing any federal or DC criminal cases in this guy’s past

It was reported yesterday, January 27, that there are ongoing concerns about domestic terror threats at the Capitol due to Trump supporters being unhappy about Joe Biden becoming president.

As per Reuters, the Department of Homeland Security said:

Information suggests that some ideologically motivated violent extremists with objections to the exercise of governmental authority and the presidential transition, as well as other perceived grievances fueled by false narratives, could continue to mobilize to incite or commit violence.

Despite expressing these worries, as of yesterday Homeland Security said that there were no specific and credible threats at this time.

